GCS International holds 2022 extraordinary board meeting in hybrid format

By Seok-Jae Kang

Asia Journalists Association Vice President

SEOUL: GCS International held an extraordinary board of directors meeting at the conference room of the GCS headquarters in Seoul, Korea on June 15,2022.

Among the attendees at the board meeting were Dr. Chungwon Choue, president of GCS International and World Taekwondo; Mr. Seung Myung-ho, chairman of the Hankuk Ilbo; Mr. Lee Hyeong-taek, representative attorney of law firm Tong; and honorary Prof. Chang Sung-goo of Kyung Hee University, Prof. Kim do-kyun of Kyung Hee Universtiy; and Mr. Kim Yong-bin.

At the extraordinary board meeting, held in a hybrid format, the board members unanimously approved Mr. Kang Dae-geun, president of THF (Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation) Asia, as a new board member. Kang also serves as president of Tachyon Corp.

Dr. Chungwon Choue reported at the board meeting about the resignation of three GCS International board members: Mr. Kim Yong-bin, Prof. Kim Do-kyun of Kyung Hee University, and Dr. Chun Sung-yong, president of Kyungdong University. The three tendered their resignation for personal reasons.

The GCS International president also reported about a small concert at the GCS Museum at Sambong-ni, Namyangju City near Seoul on May 26, 2022 to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of the GCS founder, Dr. Young Seek Choue. GCS International planned the commemorative event in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced to postpone to this year.

Dr. Choue also briefed the board members on the 2022 GCS International Convention scheduled for October 14, 2022 at Siam University in Bangkok, Thailand.

The three-year term of Dr. Selma Li of the United States as an unregistered operating board member ended on January 23, 2022 and she recently tendered her resignation as president of the GCS International Portland, USA Chapter.