AJA condemns assassination of Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe

SEOUL: Asia Journalists Association (AJA) condemns the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Seeking to mute a voice through assassination is a barbaric, cowardly and intolerable act that challenges a core foundation of democracy and freedom of expression.

AJA calls on civil society and all people to unite strongly behind campaigns against political violence and to stress how precious freedoms of views and expression are.

AJA urges everyone to uphold the principle of living in peace and safety and resolving differences through peaceful and open dialogue.

AJA will continue to stand with the right of all people to express their views and opinions freely and without the threats of assassination or violence.