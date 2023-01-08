Asia Journalist Association urges Iran’s government for peaceful solution to Hijab Protests

SEOUL: In September of 2022, the unexplained death of 22-year-old Masha Amina, who was in police custody for not wearing her hijab appropriately, sparked nationwide protests throughout Iran. In suppressing these protests, Iran’s government has committed actions that pose serious threats and violations of basic human rights. Henceforth, the Asia Journalist Association (AJA) urges Iran’s government to resolve the current crisis peacefully.

According to news reports, more than 500 people (including 69 children) have been killed in the past 100 days of protests. More than 18,000 people, including actors, athletes, and social celebrities, have been arrested for the protests. Irna’s court has sentenced forty people to execution for participation in the protests, with the sentence already implemented for two people.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Iran has arrested 47 journalists in the first two months of the protests and has tightened press censorship.

In 2022, after China and Myanmar, Iran was the country with the highest number of detained journalists.

In response to the current situation in Iran, AJA strongly urges Iran’s government to implement the following measures immediately:

Iran’s government should crease violent suppression of the protesters immediately

2. Iran’s government should halt the execution of protest participants

Iran’s government should halt suppression of the press immediately

All across Iran, citizens from all social backgrounds have participated in the Hijab Protest to mourn Amina’s unexplained death and advocate for the protection of basic human rights. The international society has expressed deep concerns about Iran’s ongoing crisis.

Therefore, the Asia Journalist Association again calls on Iran’s government to recognize the severity of the current crisis and seek a peaceful resolution.