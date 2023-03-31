GCS International Kyrgyzstan Chapter launched in ceremony in Bishkek

By Seok-Jae Kang,

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

BISHKEK: A launching ceremony was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for the GCS International Kyrgyzstan Chapter on March 28, 2023.

The ceremony, which took place at the Sport Complex Sun City in downtown Bishkek, was held shortly after the opening ceremony of the WT-ADF Kyrgyzstan Cares Program at the same venue.

The launching ceremony drew GCS International President Dr. Chungwon Choue, who also serves as president of World Taekwondo; Mr. Sadyr Mamytov, president of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Mr. Aleksei Pak, the newly appointed president of the GCS International Kyrgyzstan Chapter, who also serves as president of the Taekwondo Association of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Also on hand were Mr. Khan Viacheslav, president of the Public Association of Koreans of the Kyrgyz Republic, who was appointed as honorary president of GCS Kyrgyzstan; Mr. Park Ki-suk, consul of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Kim Jai-young, director of the Korean Education Center in Bishkek, Mr. Kim Ki-soo, president of the Korean Association in the Kyrgyz Republic, Dr. Seok-jae Kang, secretary general of GCS International and senior consultant for the WT Cares Program; and Korean taekwondo master Lee Seung-kyu, secretary general of GCS Kyrgyzstan, who also serves as head coach of the Kyrgyzstan Taekwondo Association.

GCS International President Choue started the ceremony by ringing the GCS Bell. Dr. Choue then delivered Mr. Aleksei Pak the GCS Kyrgyzstan flag and a plaque of appointment as the new president of GCS Kyrgyzstan. Alexei Pak then took an oath as the new head of GCS Kyrgyzstan.

GCS International President Choue said in his opening speech, “I wish to congratulate Kyrgyz Taekwondo Association President Aleksei Pak on assuming the presidency of the GCS International Kyrgyzstan Chapter. Under the strong leadership of Mr. Pak, I believe that GCS Kyrgyzstan will be one of the most active GCS chapters.”

GCS International was established in 1979 with its headquarters in Seoul, Korea. It has a global membership of over 90 chapters. The movement aims to establish a human society of coexistence and co-prosperity where all human beings will enjoy lives which are spiritually beautiful, materially affluent and humanly rewarding.

GCS founder Dr. Young Seek Choue, the late father of GCS International President Choue, named it “Oughtopia” as a society of ‘ought-to-be” and “ought-do-do” under the spirit of goodwill, cooperation and service. To achieve that lofty goal, GCS International has carried out various activities around the world, including the creation the U.N. International Day of Peace, which was proposed by the GCS founder in 1981 and the United Nations adopted it unanimously in the same year.