Opening of ‘Pocheon Korean Language Institute tailored to companies’

Pocheon Mayor Baek Young-hyeon (yellow jumper) visits the site and discusses with citizens.

By Sang-ki Lee,
Former Asia Journalists Association President

POCHEON: The opening ceremony of the ‘Korean Language Institute tailored to companies’ will be held on the 24th (Sat) at 3:00 pm at the Pocheon Cultural Center in Pocheon, Gyeonggi-do.

Principal Kim Yoo-soon (center) of Miracle OK language school signs an MOU with the Gimpo City Youth Foundation.

KimYoo-soon, principal of Miracle OK Language School, said, “Like the vitality of a small mustard seed creates abundant branches for many birds to visit and nest in, the small beginning of our Miracle OK language school is branching out little by little and putting out leaves.”

Miracle OK Pocheon Language Institute plans to provide Korean language education tailored to job characteristics for foreign workers residing in Pocheon.

Foreign workers who have received this education will be able to communicate smoothly with Koreans and quickly adapt to Korean society.

At the opening ceremony, Mayor Baek Young-hyeon of Pocheon City will give a congratulatory message and introduce Pocheon City as a place where foreigners can enjoy a safe and happy life.

