Philippines President tests positive for Covid-19 for third time

MANILA: President of the Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will need to undergo five-day isolation after catching coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“President Bongbong Marcos has tested positive for Covid-19. Upon medical advice, he will observe a period of isolation for five days,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement carried by the Philippines News Agency.

Despite testing positive for Covid-19, Marcos will continue fulfilling his duties through virtual meetings, the PCO said.

“The President remains fit to carry out his duties and will be continuing his scheduled meetings via teleconference,” it said.

This is the third time that Marcos, 66, tested positive for Covid-19.

He was first infected in March 2020, which supposedly happened after returning home from a trip to Spain.

Marcos contracted the disease again in July 2022.

The PCO said Marcos urged everyone to take precautions to safeguard their health during the holiday season.

Marcos encouraged the public to get vaccinated and wear face masks when entering crowded places, PNA reported.

In July, Marcos issued Proclamation 297, lifting the state of public health emergency declared due to Covid-19.

The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) in May this year noted the decreasing trend in Covid-related deaths, the decline in hospitalizations and intensive care unit admission, and the high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2).

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on May 5 concurred with the committee’s advice and determined that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.