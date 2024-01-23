Pakistan ready to work with Iran on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday offered Iran to work on “all issues” after both countries launched air strikes into each other’s borders, targeting terrorists.

The resolve came during caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani’s telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

Iran carried out a missile and drone attack on what it called “terrorist” targets in Pakistan on Tuesday night, with Pakistan in turn striking militant targets inside Iran on Thursday. Pakistan had recalled its ambassador from Tehran and said Iran’s envoy — on a visit home — has been expelled.

FM Jilani, as per the Foreign Office’s statement, expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.

“He underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues,” the statement quoted Jilani as saying in his second telephonic conversation with Abdollahian within three days.

Pakistan has also made it clear to the rest of the world that it does not intend to further exacerbate the situation, calling on Tehran to ensure that it respects Islamabad’s territorial sovereignty.

In another telephonic conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, FM Jilani said Operation ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’ was aimed at terrorist camps inside Iran and Pakistan gas no interest or desire in escalation.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also cut short his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland following the strikes.

The prime minister has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee set to take place today, an official of the PM’s Office said.

Islamabad said it hit bases of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front and Baloch Liberation Army, while Tehran said its drones and missiles struck militants from the Jaish al Adl group.